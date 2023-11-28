SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Down to $8.16

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.84. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 23,050 shares.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $733.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

