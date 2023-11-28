Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.18.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $542.78. The company had a trading volume of 440,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $549.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.