Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

