Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sheila Talton Sells 2,200 Shares

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.90. 2,146,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,329. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.55. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sysco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.