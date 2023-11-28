T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 5.8% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.67. 728,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,557. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

