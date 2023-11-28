Table Trac, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Table Trac Stock Performance
Shares of TBTC stock remained flat at $3.72 on Tuesday. Table Trac has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.
Table Trac Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Table Trac
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.