Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Position Cut by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.27% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 235,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.82. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $69.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

