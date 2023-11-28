TD Cowen Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $705.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $689.00 to $705.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.64.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $656.53 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $361.62 and a fifty-two week high of $659.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $555.62 and a 200 day moving average of $532.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.