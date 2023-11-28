Teca Partners LP Grows Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teca Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for about 10.9% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $10,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 100.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 84,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $6,499,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $18,234,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.28. 86,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

