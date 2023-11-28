Teddy Ray Price Acquires 508 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) Director Teddy Ray Price bought 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,714,325.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Red River Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ RRBI traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 1,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $361.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Red River Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Featured Stories

