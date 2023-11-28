Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $227,033.46 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Amit Yoran sold 4,803 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $190,438.95.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $2.11 on Monday, reaching $41.73. 1,465,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tenable by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

