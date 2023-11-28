Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.76

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 30149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCDY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 304 ($3.84) to GBX 306 ($3.87) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesco in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.03) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.11) to GBX 335 ($4.23) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TSCDY

Tesco Stock Performance

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.