Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 569,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $149,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,315. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,716,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,139,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $770.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

