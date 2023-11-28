The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2,769.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,520 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 1.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ossiam owned approximately 0.06% of The Cigna Group worth $53,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.98. 495,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

