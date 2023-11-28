The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.53. The stock had a trading volume of 262,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

