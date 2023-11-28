The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 9,977 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $33,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $428.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $437.81. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $475.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

