The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $38,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 630,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,697. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

