The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $37,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.97. The stock had a trading volume of 76,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $169.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

