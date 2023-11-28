The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 281.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 177,631 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,294,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,381,000 after buying an additional 800,482 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,028,000 after acquiring an additional 224,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZWS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. 67,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.38 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,043,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZWS. TheStreet cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

