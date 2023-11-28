The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $34.05 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.29% of Credicorp worth $34,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Credicorp stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.44. 163,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,501. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average is $138.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

