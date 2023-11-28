The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $43.66 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.18% of Arcosa worth $43,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.76. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

