The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $41,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock worth $18,917,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

ORLY traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $985.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,477. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $937.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $936.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

