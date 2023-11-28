The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $33,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 896,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,786,000 after buying an additional 207,486 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 157,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.50. 137,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,919. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

