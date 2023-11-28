The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 575 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SAP were worth $37,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 21.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.72. 48,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,376. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. SAP SE has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

