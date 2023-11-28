The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,332 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $37,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,268,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,351,000 after purchasing an additional 298,568 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,378,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,009,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 40,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $125.11. 189,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,064. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.48. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.