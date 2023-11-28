The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HYB stock remained flat at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

