Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 19,000 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,223,627 shares in the company, valued at $35,478,466.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,800 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,906.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,520 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,971.20.

On Friday, September 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00.

Tilly’s Trading Down 0.5 %

TLYS traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.38. 82,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,629. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on Tilly’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.