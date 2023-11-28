Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 13,500 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,676,609.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $159,600.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,800 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $29,906.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,520 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $89,971.20.

On Friday, September 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00.

Tilly’s Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.38. 82,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,629. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 million, a P/E ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.61. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 607,757 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 21.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

About Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

