Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$9.67 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$9.67 price target by Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

TSE:TF traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.52. 65,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.08. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7502838 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

