Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given a C$9.67 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$9.67 price target by Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.31% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TF
Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7502838 EPS for the current year.
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.