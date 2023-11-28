Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 243,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 147,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 161,659 shares in the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

