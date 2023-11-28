Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,522 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,894 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. 2,486,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

