Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.90.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 86.7% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 506,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 235,245 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 197,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 7,745.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the period. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

