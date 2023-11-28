trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.76.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRVG. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.
NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. trivago has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.15.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.89 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $2.8138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.
