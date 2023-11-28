trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRVG. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 160.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. trivago has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.89 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $2.8138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

