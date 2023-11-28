TRON Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7.35 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $7.35 billion and $334.64 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001892 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001183 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,556,523,983 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.