Truefg LLC Acquires 4,585 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Truefg LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,472 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,793,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,503. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

