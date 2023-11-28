Truefg LLC Has $29.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 12.5% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 246,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.24. 4,056,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,005. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average is $140.43. The company has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.