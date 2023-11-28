Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,401 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 6.5% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $144,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,223 shares of company stock worth $17,442,076. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.46. The company had a trading volume of 46,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,870. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.