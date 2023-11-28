UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $836.73 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.84% of PDD worth $836,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PDD by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock traded up $21.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.48. 22,842,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,006. The firm has a market cap of $184.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $139.88.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. TheStreet upgraded PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC upped their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

