UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vital Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $442,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $322,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTLE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. 228,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTLE. Citigroup began coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

