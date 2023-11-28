UFP Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $114.12.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

