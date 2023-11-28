UIL (LON:UTL) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UIL Stock Up 0.8 %

UIL stock opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.23. The company has a market cap of £100.19 million, a PE ratio of -219.44 and a beta of 0.76. UIL has a twelve month low of GBX 112 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.27).

Get UIL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £23,966.40 ($30,272.07). 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.