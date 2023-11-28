Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.08. 62,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.11. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

