Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 348,013 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Union Pacific worth $319,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.15. The company had a trading volume of 585,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,357. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.01.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

