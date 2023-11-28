United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 14,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $525.66 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.26.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 185.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

