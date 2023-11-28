Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,101 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 92.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,402 shares of company stock worth $880,227. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 374,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,499. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

