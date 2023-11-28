Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. 2,927,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,918,669. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

