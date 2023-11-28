Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $105.71. 235,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

