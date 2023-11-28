Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Cut by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,004. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.47.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

