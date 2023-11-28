Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,097 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $344,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $418.27. 1,685,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,495. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

