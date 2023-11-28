Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $774,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $418.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.72 and its 200 day moving average is $401.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

